CARSON, CA – Tony Tchani’s second-half goal and a pair of highlight reel saves from goalkeeper David Ousted lifted Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a 1-0 win over LA Galaxy on Wednesday evening at StubHub Center.

With just their second-ever road victory against LA, the ‘Caps climb up to fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a 8W-7L-3D record.

Ousted had a solid four-save performance in net for the ‘Caps, who also received a strong outing from the entire back four including Budweiser Man of the Match rookie right back Jake Nerwinski.

After already denying Designated Player Romain Alessandrini in the first half, Ousted would save his best in the second frame with a diving stop against Dave Romney’s header that looked destined for the bottom-left corner. Ousted swooped in to rob Galaxy of a goal that would have given the home side the lead in the 51st minute.

The missed chance would prove costly for LA as Tchani found the net 13 minutes later. Christian Bolaños set up the eventual winner with a textbook bending free kick from from the left side, which Tchani headed in with purpose past Galaxy keeper Brian Rowe. The score gives Tchani two goals on the season, while Bolaños improves his team-leading assist total to six.

Another opportunity awaits Vancouver on Sunday, when they host Portland Timbers at BC Place. The two sides, along with fellow Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC, are deadlocked in the table with 27 points apiece, with Whitecaps FC having games in hand. Visit whitecapsfc.com for ticket information.

ADDITIONAL NOTES: ‘Caps midfielder Nicolás Mezquida made his first MLS start in over three months, which included him missing the month of June with a high right ankle sprain suffered in Canadian Championship play… Whitecaps FC were missing five players away on international duty in the CONCACAF Gold Cup – Canadians Sam Adekugbe, Marcel de Jong, Alphonso Davies, and Russell Teibert, as well as Costa Rican Kendall Waston… Tim Parker wore the captain’s armband for the first time in MLS play in Waston’s absence… Galaxy midfielder João Pedro picked up a yellow card in added time and will now serve a one-match suspension in LA’s next match due to yellow card accumulation.

MATCH DETAILS

Budweiser Man of the Match: Jake Nerwinski

Referee: Ricardo Salazar

Attendance: 17,404

Scoring Summary 64′ – VAN – Tony Tchani (Christian Bolaños)

Statistics

Possession: LA 61.2% – Vancouver 38.8%

Shots: LA 15 – Vancouver 14

Shots on Goal: LA 4 – Vancouver 6

Saves: LA 5 – Vancouver 4

Fouls: LA 10 – Vancouver 12

Offsides: LA 1 – Vancouver 1

Corners: LA 8 – Vancouver 7



Cautions

23′ – VAN – Tony Tchani

90’+2′ – LA – João Pedro

LA Galaxy

12.Brian Rowe; 18.Bradley Diallo, 5.Daniel Steres, 37.Jelle Van Damme ©, 4.Dave Romney; 3.Ashley Cole, 8.João Pedro; 7.Romain Alessandrini (38.Bradford Jamieson IV 74′), 10.Giovani dos Santos, 24. Emmanuel Boateng (13.Jermaine Jones 69′); 32.Jack McBean (15.Ariel Lassiter 70′)

Substitutes not used

22.Jon Kempin, 2.Pele Van Anholt, 21.Hugo Arellano, 25.Rafael Garcia

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.David Ousted; 28.Jake Nerwinski, 8.Andrew Jacobson, 26.Tim Parker ©, 2.Jordan Harvey; 15.Matías Laba, 16.Tony Tchani; 13.Cristian Techera (20.Brek Shea 75′), 11.Nicolás Mezquida (29.Yordy Reyna 59′), 7.Christian Bolaños; 12.Fredy Montero (23.Bernie Ibini 82′)

Substitutes not used

18.Spencer Richey, 19.Erik Hurtado, 25.Sheanon Williams, 77.Mauro Rosales