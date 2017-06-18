VANCOUVER: A sublime 30-yard Cristian Techera free kick salvaged a 1-1 draw for Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6W-6L-2D) on Saturday night against FC Dallas (6W-3L-6D).

“The Bug,” who now has four goals on the season, brought the game level in the 74th minute after FC Dallas striker Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring early in the second half, rescuing a point for the injury-riddled ‘Caps in front of a sold-out crowd of 22,100 at BC Place.

Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson was forced to make three changes to his starting lineup following a 3-1 win over Atlanta two weeks ago, as right back Jake Nerwinski, midfielder Russell Teibert, and winger Brek Shea replaced Sheanon Williams (suspended), Christian Bolaños and Kendall Waston – the latter two suffered injuries while away with Costa Rica on international duty.

Saturday’s match was the first meeting between Vancouver and Dallas this season but it didn’t take long for the Western Conference rivals to renew acquaintances. It was a feisty start with tackles flying in all over the pitch – as if often the case between these two teams.

Naturally, that meant Matias Laba was one of the most noticeable ‘Caps with four tackles and three interceptions in the first half alone, doing his part to help limit Dallas’ attack.

The visitors did, however, threaten at times and had the best chance of the opening frame in the 42nd minute, when Roland Lamah headed a cross just over the bar at the back post.

Dallas eventually capitalized in the 52nd minute through Urruti, who raced into the box after a Vancouver turnover in midfield and coolly finished with his left foot from about 12 yards.

At the other end of the park, the ‘Caps got into some good areas throughout the match but struggled to produce that final pass or shot. Until the 74th minute, that is, when Techera curled in a stunning 30-yard free kick to draw the game level at 1-1 with his fourth goal of the season.

Both teams pushed for a late winner, including a close-range Michael Barrios opportunity that Jordan Harvey denied with a superb sliding block, but it was not to be.

Next up for Whitecaps FC is a trip to Minneapolis for their first-ever MLS meeting with expansion side Minnesota United FC (Saturday at 5 p.m. PT on TSN).

MATCH DETAILS

Budweiser Man of the Match: Cristian Techera

Referee: Alan Kelly

Attendance: 22,120

Scoring Summary

52′ – DAL – Maximiliano Urruti Urruti

74′ – VAN – Cristian Techera

Statistics

Possession: Vancouver 50.4% – Dallas 49.6%

Shots: Vancouver 6 – Dallas 17

Shots on Goal: Vancouver 2 – Dallas 5

Saves: Vancouver 4 – Dallas 1

Fouls: Vancouver 16 – Dallas 9

Offsides: Vancouver 1 – Dallas 0

Corners: Vancouver 8 – Dallas 3

Cautions

49′ – VAN – Matias Laba

90′ + 1′ – DAL – Atiba Harris

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.David Ousted ©; 28.Jake Nerwinski, 26.Tim Parker, 8.Andrew Jacobson, 2.Jordan Harvey; 15.Matías Laba; 13.Cristian Techera, 31.Russell Teibert (67.Alphonso Davies 59′), 16.Tony Tchani, 20.Brek Shea (23.Bernie Ibini 84′); 12.Fredy Montero

Substitutes not used

70.Paolo Tornaghi, 14.Cole Seiler, 17.Marcel de Jong, 32.Marco Bustos, 77.Mauro Rosales

FC Dallas

1.Jesse Gonzalez; 2.Hernan Grana, 24.Matt Hedges ©, 31.Maynor Figueroa, 14.Atiba Harris; 20.Roland Lamah (10.Mauro Diaz 68′), 23.Kellyn Acosta, 7.Carlos Gruezo, 21.Michael Barrios (12.Ryan Hollingshead 86′); 37.Maximiliano Urruti, 13.Tesho Akindele (8.Victor Ulloa 87′)

Substitutes not used

18. Chris Seitz; 26.Walker Hume; 5.Carlos Cermeno; 9.Cristian Colman