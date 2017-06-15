BURNABY RCMP have charged two youths, who cannot be named because they are minors, with one count of sexual assault each after an alleged incident last week.

All males involved were in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ youth residency program and the alleged sexual assault occurred in their Burnaby training facility.

The mother of the alleged victim told Global BC that her son was attacked by teammates following a training session.

The Vancouver Whitecaps soccer team said in a statement that what took place was in clear contravention of the club’s code of conduct. Two players have been suspended indefinitely.

In a statement, the team said that the matter was referred to the RCMP and they have been cooperating fully with the RCMP investigation.