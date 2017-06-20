MAJOR League Soccer and Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Tuesday that the charge against Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Sheanon Williams in connection with an alleged domestic incident is not being pursued by the prosecution, but instead has been stayed.

Williams has voluntarily entered into MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (“SABH”) Program and will be assessed by program doctors. He will be unavailable for both competition and team activities until that assessment is complete and he is cleared by program officials.

In addition, MLS will continue its independent investigation into the matter.

Neither the league nor Vancouver Whitecaps FC will have further comment on this matter until the conclusion of Williams’ SABH assessment and the league’s investigation.