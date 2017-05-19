VANCOUVER Whitecaps FC are back at BC Place after a four-game road trip to take on the top team in the west, Sporting Kansas City.

Whitecaps FC return to BC Place for the first time since they beat Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 on April 14, thanks in part to Freddy Montero’s two-goal performance. Montero has been one of the hottest ‘Caps players at home this season netting three of his four goals at BC Place. Vancouver have been itching to return to BC Place where they’ve defeated perennial Western Conference heavyweights in LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders. Saturday’s match is the start of a crucial three-game home stand that includes Tuesday’s Canadian Championship match against Montreal Impact.

The ‘Caps went to battle against Sporting Kansas City three times during the regular season and twice during CONCACAF Champions League play last season. SKC took the MLS season series 2W-0L-1D, and Vancouver won both the Champions League group stage matches en route to their semifinal finish.

Two of the best keepers in MLS, David Ousted and Tim Melia, are set to face off Saturday afternoon. Melia provides the ‘Caps with a big challenge as he currently leads the MLS with seven clean sheets. Both keepers have been leaned on heavily by their respective clubs to make big saves.

Game day festivities are from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT at the Terry Fox Plaza and get excited about the match! ‘Caps fans of all ages are invited to show their support for the Blue and White at this fun community event.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. PT.