FRISCO, Texas: Entering the match without a point ever at Toyota Stadium, Vancouver Whitecaps FC put on a masterful and convincing display in a 4-0 victory over FC Dallas on a scorching Saturday evening in Frisco.

Bernie Ibini opened his MLS account with a long-range strike in the first half. Fredy Montero bagged a second-half brace before substitute Nicolás Mezquida put the finishing touches on the virtuoso team performance with a late highlight-reel bicycle.

Goalkeeper David Ousted made three saves en route to the shutout versus FC Dallas, who entered the match sitting at first place in the Western Conference.

Dallas were forced to play the final half-hour with only 10 men after midfielder Carlos Gruezo was sent off with a straight red card with the home side already down two goals.

Ibini put the ‘Caps ahead in the 18th minute when he appeared to be looking to set up a teammate before taking a rip from distance. The left-footed attempt from beyond the right 18-yard line took a slight deflection off FC Dallas midfielder Victor Ulloa’s shin then got past goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez’s fingertips.

Vancouver’s first goal at Toyota Stadium in over three years gave them a 1-0 advantage heading into intermission. FC Dallas came away empty off their best chance in the first half when Roland Lamah’s 40th minute goal was disallowed after being whistled offside.

The ‘Caps turned up the heat in the second half.

Montero doubled the lead in the 49th minute after earning himself a penalty kick when he beat Kellyn Acosta to a loose ball inside the box and the FC Dallas midfielder was called for a foul during the collision.

Already facing a 2-0 deficit, FC Dallas were dealt another blow in the 59th minute when Gruezo was ejected from the match for connecting with Yordy Reyna’s head with an elbow while the pair was sprawled on the grass.

Smelling blood, the ‘Caps kept their foot down on the opposition as Montero tallied his team-leading eighth goal of the season just eight minutes later. Matías Laba fed a through ball up the centre to Tony Tchani, who then laid it onto Montero’s path on the left wing for the striker’s second brace of the season.

Mezquida joined the scoring spree late, chesting down a long Sheanon Williams throw-in then putting the exclamation point on the evening with an acrobatic tough-angle full bicycle in the 83rd minute for the final score, 4-0.

With the win, the ‘Caps improve to 9W-8L-3D and a tie for fifth place with Seattle Sounders FC, who play LA Galaxy later in the evening.

After the league goes into a midweek break for the 2017 MLS All-Star in Chicago, Whitecaps FC resume their road swing with a visit to Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park next Saturday, August 5. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. PT live on TSN and TSN Radio 1040.

They are back home on Saturday, August 19 when they host Houston Dynamo at BC Place. Visit whitecapsfc.comfor ticket information.

RECORD-SETTING NIGHT: The 4-0 win is the biggest WFC road victory in their MLS history. They also won 4-0 versus Real Salt Lake on August 8, 2015, and against Chivas USA on October 3, 2015, both at home… Prior to the evening, the ‘Caps had only led for four minutes at FC Dallas in their previous seven meetings… Tonight is the fourth MLS road win for Whitecaps FC on the season, already tying their total from last year… The shutout road victory is the ‘Caps second consecutive and third total on the season… Vancouver have now gone 186 minutes without allowing a goal on the road… Whitecaps FC had scored only two goals at FC Dallas in regular season play entering the evening.

MATCH DETAILS

Budweiser Man of the Match: Fredy Montero

Referee: Baldomero Toledo

Attendance: 15,274

Scoring Summary:

18′ – VAN – Bernie Ibini (Fredy Montero)

49′ – VAN – Fredy Montero (penalty kick)

67′ – VAN – Fredy Montero (Tony Tchani, Matías Laba)

83′ – VAN – Nicolás Mezquida (Sheanon Williams)

Statistics

Possession: Dallas 57.3% – Vancouver 42.7%

Shots: Dallas 15 – Vancouver 11

Shots on Goal: Dallas 3 – Vancouver 6

Saves: Dallas 2 – Vancouver 3

Fouls: Dallas 10 – Vancouver 9

Offsides: Dallas 3 – Vancouver 1

Corners: Dallas 9 – Vancouver 4



Cautions

79′ – VAN – Yordy Reyna

89′ – DAL – Atiba Harris

Ejection

59′ – DAL – Carlos Gruezo



FC Dallas

1.Jesse Gonzalez; 14.Atiba Harris, 25.Walker Zimmerman, 24.Matt Hedges ©, 12.Ryan Hollingshead; 7.Carlos Gruezo, 8.Victor Ulloa (23.Kellyn Acosta HT); 21.Michael Barrios, 10.Mauro Diaz (9.Cristian Colman 63′), 20.Roland Lamah; 37.Maximiliano Urruti (13.Tesho Akindele 79′)

Substitutes not used

18.Chris Seitz, 5.Carlos Cermeno, 19.Paxton Pomykal, 22.Reggie Cannon



Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.David Ousted; 25.Sheanon Williams, 4.Kendall Waston, 26.Tim Parker, 17.Marcel de Jong; 23.Bernie Ibini (13.Cristian Techera 63′), 15.Matías Laba, 16.Tony Tchani, 20.Brek Shea (19.Erik Hurtado 88′); 29.Yordy Reyna (11.Nicolás Mezquida 79′); 12.Fredy Montero

Substitutes not used

24.Stefan Marinović, 28.Jake Nerwinski, 31.Russell Teibert, 77.Mauro Rosales

