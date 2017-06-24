Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Hot weather to continue Sunday.

A strong upper ridge of high pressure over the province will bring another day of heat to southwestern BC. On Saturday, temperatures peaked in the low 30s near the coast and pushed into the mid 30s for some Interior locations. Sunday will see similar conditions.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Monday over the South Coast as an onshore flow of cooler, marine air develops. Temperatures in the southwest interior will also peak on Sunday and daytime highs on Monday should be at least couple of degrees cooler.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.