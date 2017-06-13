VANCOUVER Police and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service are currently on scene in the 4000 block of Knight Street for a possible hazmat (hazardous materials) incident and a suspicious death investigation.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called in by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service to assist with the scene. All precautions are being taken and the scene is being treated as a potential hazmat scene.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service have the lead on the hazmat scene and Vancouver Police will continue with the suspicious death investigation.

The incident is currently unfolding. Police say there is no further information.