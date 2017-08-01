WITH Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for hot weather for the region, the City of Vancouver is reminding residents to stay safe, drink water and check on others. An air quality advisory has also been issued by Metro Vancouver.

Hot weather and poor air quality can pose health problems for at-risk citizens, particularly seniors, the homeless, and those with chronic health problems or who are socially isolated or reliant on caregivers.

The following measures and resources are in place to ensure the public remains cool and hydrated:

* Anyone who needs to cool down can visit an air-conditioned community centre or library, or enjoy a wading pool, outdoor pool, water park, or spray park. Locations and hours are available on the City website

<http://vancouver.ca/ people-programs/hot-weather. aspx>.

* Temporary water fountains can be found at the following intersections:

– Ontario Street and East 1st Avenue

– Commercial Drive and East Broadway

– Granville Street and West 70th Avenue

– East Hastings Street and Heatley Street

– Robson Street and Bidwell Street

* A map of all permanent drinking fountains maintained by the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board is available on the City website

<http://vancouver.ca/ home-property-development/ water-fountains.aspx>

and on VanConnect<http://vancouver. ca/vanconnect.aspx>.

* The City’s community centres in the Downtown Eastside will ensure water and sunscreen are available for homeless and vulnerable people. Staff will practice extra vigilance in ensuring the safety of those most at risk.

* The City’s housing operations will also be implementing a hot weather support plan for tenants. Most of the City’s tenanted buildings have air conditioned lobbies or common spaces where tenants can cool off. Where this is not the case, building managers will encourage the tenants to take refuge in the community centres such as Evelyne Saller, Carnegie Centre and Gathering Place, which all have air conditioned rooms.

* Misting stations will be installed at Andy Livingstone Park, Oppenheimer Park, Thornton Park and Emery Barnes Park later this week.

Everyone out and about in the city is also asked to watch out for people who might be in distress. If you see someone suffering from too much heat, call 9-1-1 and if you can, help the person cool off with water to the face and neck until emergency services arrive.

Stay cool

* Dress for heat: Wear a wide-brimmed hat; lightweight, long-sleeved clothing; and sunscreen.

* Take it easy: Avoid strenuous activity and exercise

* Stay hydrated: Fill up your water bottle at one of our drinking fountains, including temporary fountains that are set up during heat waves.

* Protect your loved ones: Never leave a child or pet in a closed car or in the direct sun.

* Cool off: Visit an air-conditioned community centre or library, or enjoy a wading pool, outdoor pool, water park, or spray park.

– Find an air conditioned facility

<http://vancouver.ca/ people-programs/hot-weather. aspx>

– Find a pool or water park

<http://vancouver.ca/ parks-recreation-culture/ wading-pools-and-water-parks. aspx>

Care for your pets

This weather is also hard on animals as they are especially susceptible to heat. Animals with fur coats are not able to cool themselves down easily and can overheat very quickly, so leaving animals at home can be much safer. The temperature in a parked car can heat rapidly, so it’s extremely dangerous to leave an animal unattended in a vehicle. If you see an animal in distress please report it to the BC SPCA immediately.

The following dog parks have access to water for your pets:

* New Brighton Park – Off leash park

* Crab Park at Portside – Off leash Park

* John Hendry Dog Park – Off leash Park

* Sunset Beach – Off leash park

* Devonian Harbour – off leash

* Hadden Park – Off leash park

* Spanish Banks – Off leash park

For detailed information on health safety during hot weather, visit Vancouver Coastal Health’s hot weather information

<http://www.vch.ca/ about-us/news/summer-heat- calls-for-caution>.

For more information on avoiding heat in the city, visit the City of Vancouver’s summer heat webpage

<http://vancouver.ca/ people-programs/hot-weather. aspx>.

The City’s mobile app VanConnect has a warm weather forecast link on its homepage. Download VanConnect to view the locations of all drinking fountains, water parks and wading pools, and community centres in one convenient spot.