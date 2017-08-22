VANCOUVER Police are appealing to the public for information after shots were fired into a house in the area of Kaslo Street and East 22nd Avenue on just before midnight on Monday (August 21).
Investigators believe the incident was not random and that the house was targeted. There were no injuries. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting, or who may have any information, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call the Vancouver Police Organized Crime Unit at 604-717-2596.