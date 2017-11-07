VANCOUVER Police announced on Tuesday that they have determined the death of a woman found in medical distress on November 3 at Spanish Banks is not suspicious in nature.
A woman was found in medical distress at 7:30 a.m. on Friday last week near the concession area at Spanish Banks. She was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.
The Vancouver Police have turned the investigation over to the BC Coroners Service.
Vancouver Police say woman’s death at Spanish Banks not suspicious
VANCOUVER Police announced on Tuesday that they have determined the death of a woman found in medical distress on November 3 at Spanish Banks is not suspicious in nature.