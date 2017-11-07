Vancouver Police say woman’s death at Spanish Banks not suspicious

By
posted by: Rattan Mall
-

VANCOUVER Police announced on Tuesday that they have determined the death of a woman found in medical distress on November 3 at Spanish Banks is not suspicious in nature.
A woman was found in medical distress at 7:30 a.m. on Friday last week near the concession area at Spanish Banks. She was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.
The Vancouver Police have turned the investigation over to the BC Coroners Service.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here