Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson proclaims Whitecaps Day ahead of playoffs; Robson Street renamed Whitecaps Way

VANCOUVER Mayor Gregor Robertson honoured Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Monday, October 23, proclaiming the day Whitecaps Day as the club prepares for the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Whitecaps FC begin their postseason campaign on Wednesday, October 25 at BC Place when they host San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. for the Knockout Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Visit whitecapsfc.com for ticket information.

“It’s exciting to see Whitecaps FC enter the playoffs, for Vancouver but especially for me as a lifelong fan,” said Robertson. “Today, we honour what the Whitecaps mean to Vancouver, and celebrate what the team has accomplished so far this season. I’m looking forward to cheering on the ‘Caps with all Vancouverites as they represent Vancouver in the MLS Cup Playoffs.”

Presented with a Whitecaps FC jersey by club president Bob Lenarduzzi, Robertson also unveiled a Whitecaps Way street sign on the corner of Robson Street and Granville Street. A significant stretch of road for supporters’ traditional March to the Match prior to ‘Caps games at BC Place, Robson Street is renamed as Whitecaps Way for the duration of the team’s playoff run.

“There’s a buzz of excitement around the city as the playoffs approach, and we thank the City of Vancouver and Mayor Robertson for their support,” Lenarduzzi said. “Our rally cry for the playoffs is #ForVancouver, and the team is really looking forward to making the city proud.”

WFC concluded one of the best regular seasons in club MLS history on Sunday, finishing with a 15W-12L-7D record. If the ‘Caps win on Wednesday, they advance to the Conference Semifinals against Seattle Sounders FC, beginning with a home leg on Sunday at BC Place.