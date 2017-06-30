TO celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, the largest Canadian flag ever produced will be on display at the Brockton Oval in Stanley Park in Vancouver on Canada Day.

“Every Canadian has something to contribute to this great nation,” said the flag’s creator, Zhen Zhong Li. “And I wanted to create a visual symbol commensurate with our huge Canadian spirit.

“This flag reflects Canada’s inclusiveness, diversity, and generosity.”

The flag stands at 140 metres in length and 70 metres in height, with a total area of 9,900 square metres to reflect the total area of Canada at a scale of 1 to 1,000,000. Organizers plan to have the flag recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records.

When it became a challenge to find a venue suitable for displaying such a large flag, local MP Don Davies stepped in and worked with the Vancouver Park Board to secure the Brockton Oval to display it.

“Canada Day is a time to reflect on our shared history and look forward to the future with hope and optimism,” said Davies. “This initiative to create a colossal symbol of our nation was something that we just had to support.

“I encourage Canadians and tourists alike to visit Stanley Park on Canada Day to see this record-breaking flag and wish Canada a happy 150th birthday!”

The flag will be available for public viewing all day July 1, at the Brockton Oval in Stanley Park, at 1151 Stanley Park Drive.

Li and MP Davies extended special thanks to Vansky.com for their contributions that made the display of this flag possible.