METRO Vancouver has ended the ground-level ozone Air Quality Advisory for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley that has been in effect since July 6. Air quality has improved due to cooler temperatures and stronger winds throughout the region, which are expected to persist today and through the weekend.

Metro Vancouver works in cooperation with Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Fraser Valley Regional District and B.C. Ministry of Environment to look after air quality. Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at:

www.airmap.ca

and

www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/ environment/air-land-water/air .