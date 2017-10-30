City of Vancouver proclaims Punjabi Literature Week

THE City of Vancouver on Monday declared the week of October 30 – November 5 as Punjabi Literature Week in the City of Vancouver.

Councillor Raymond Louie, along with representatives of the Dhahan Prize, and award recipients, were in attendance. The proclamation coincides with the Dhahan Prize Awards Gala, taking place on Saturday, November 4 at UBC, which will recognize the best in Punjabi Literature worldwide. Barj S. Dhahan, Founder of Dhahan Prize, and Nachattar Singh Brar, Dhahan finalist prize recipient, were present on the occasion.

The Dhahan Prize promotes Punjabi literature on a global scale by awarding $25,000 annually to the best book of fiction published in either Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi scripts, along with two additional finalist prizes of $5,000.

For BC Students enrolled in Punjabi programs at BC Secondary Schools, eight new $500 prizes will be awarded to Grade 11 and 12 students in the first ever Dhahan Prize Youth Award, sponsored by Coast Capital Savings.