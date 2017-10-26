Vancouver Police search for possible links between stolen car and August 29 drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER Police are asking the public for information about a stolen silver Honda Civic, likely used in a drive-by shooting on August 29.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on August 29, Vancouver Police received 9-1-1 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an East Vancouver neighbourhood. Investigators confirmed a residence near Rupert Street and Grandview Highway was the apparent target and no one was injured.

Shortly after the reports of the shots fired, police received a call about an older model, two-door sliver Honda Civic with front-end damage driving west on Highway 1 onto the Hastings Street exit. Another 9-1-1 caller reported an abandoned Civic missing its front driver’s side tire just before Hastings Street on the Highway exit.

Investigators have determined the Honda Civic was stolen and they believe it was possibly involved in the earlier shooting.

“Based on the obvious damage, we are confident that someone will remember seeing this vehicle,” said Constable Jason Doucette. “We would like to hear from additional witnesses who may have seen this car being driven, or people walking away from it. Please take a look at the photo of this car and call us with any information.”

Anyone with information about this Honda Civic and its occupants on August 29 is encouraged to contact the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.