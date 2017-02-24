Vancouver Police say woman’s death deemed not suspicious (update)

VANCOUVER Police have confirmed the death of the woman found on the grounds of David Thompson Secondary School on Friday is not suspicious in nature.

A citizen walking in the area at around noon today located an unconscious woman in the garden area of the school grounds at East 55th Avenue and Argyle Street. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

VPD detectives attended, along with the BC Coroners Service, and have confirmed the circumstances surrounding her death are not suspicious.

Friday was a professional day, so there were no regular classes at the school.