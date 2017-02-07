Vancouver Police issue public warning following two random violent attacks in Stanley Park

VANCOUVER police on Tuesday issued a public warning following two apparent random attacks in Stanley Park.

Just after 2 a.m. on November 16, a citizen driving past the north parking lot of Brockton Oval in Stanley Park spotted an 82-year-old man alone in his car in apparent distress. Officers arrived to find the man suffering from serious, traumatic injuries. The victim of this violent attack remains in hospital.

Detectives from the VPD’s Major Crime Section have been investigating this incident for the past three months, and have not yet been able to identify a suspect or a motive. The attack appears to be random.

Eleven weeks after the incident at Brockton Oval, 61-year-old Lubo Kunik was walking by himself on the seawall in Stanley Park when he was attacked and killed. Shortly before 11 p.m. on February 1, a man walking his dog on the seawall between Second and Third Beach, located Kunik’s body and called police.

Detectives from the VPD’s Homicide Unit have not yet identified a suspect, or a motive. This attack also appears to be random. The person of interest that was identified and questioned on the night of the homicide has been released. The investigation remains very active.

“While there is no evidence to directly link these two serious incidents, we cannot confirm the events are not related,” said Constable Jason Doucette. “In the absence of suspect information and motive, we feel it’s necessary to issue a public warning to alert people who may be in Stanley Park at night to use extra caution.”

We are encouraging those who choose to visit Stanley Park at night, not to do so alone, and report suspicious behaviour to 9-1-1 immediately.

The VPD are also asking for anyone who has any information about either of these incidents to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.