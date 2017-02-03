Vancouver Police investigating attempted abduction of 10-year-old boy

VANCOUVER Police are investigating an attempted abduction after a man tried to lure a child into a vehicle.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a 10-year-old boy was walking near Blake Street and Garibaldi Drive in the Champlain Heights area when he was approached by a silver Dodge vehicle. The driver attempted to lure the boy into the vehicle with the promise of candy. He ran away and connected with a group of friends. The vehicle abruptly left the area.

Police are looking for a silver Dodge, possibly a minivan, with heavy tint on the windows, damage to the front end, black electrical tape on the rear cargo door, roof racks with tie-down cords and black wheels.

The driver was described as a white man wearing all dark clothing, a black toque and a grey and black bandana‎ partially covering his face.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.