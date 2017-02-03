World Wide Web Consortium Home
Friday, February 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

Vancouver Police investigating attempted abduction of 10-year-old boy

VANCOUVER Police are investigating an attempted abduction after a man tried to lure a child into a vehicle.
Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a 10-year-old boy was walking near Blake Street and Garibaldi Drive in the Champlain Heights area when he was approached by a silver Dodge vehicle. The driver attempted to lure the boy into the vehicle with the promise of candy. He ran away and connected with a group of friends. The vehicle abruptly left the area.
Police are looking for a silver Dodge, possibly a minivan, with heavy tint on the windows, damage to the front end, black electrical tape on the rear cargo door, roof racks with tie-down cords and black wheels.
The driver was described as a white man wearing all dark clothing, a black toque and a grey and black bandana‎ partially covering his face.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=67470

Posted by on Feb 3 2017. Filed under Breaking News, British Columbia, Canadian News, Crime Stories, Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

Yorkton Investment – Feb 4 2017 Web.cdr

Yorkton Investment – Feb 4 2017 Web.cdr

Call us to list your business for FREE

Call us to list your business for FREE

Read E Papers Online

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added