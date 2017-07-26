VANCOUVER Police are appealing to the public for information after shots were fired into a house in the area of Kings Avenue and Reid Street on Tuesday just before 11 p.m.

Investigators believe they have identified the intended victims, who are known to police, and that the incident was not random. No one in the home was injured. As yet, no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting, or who may have any information, is asked to please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.