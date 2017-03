Vancouver Police investigate suspicious death at Seymour Street condo

VANCOUVER PoliceĀ are investigating a suspicious death at a Seymour Street condominium, after a dead person was found inside.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to 438 Seymour Street after a dead person was found inside the building. Detectives from Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section have been called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.