Vancouver Police investigate suspicious death at Seymour Street condo
VANCOUVER Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Seymour Street condominium, after a dead person was found inside.
Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to 438 Seymour Street after a dead person was found inside the building. Detectives from Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section have been called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
