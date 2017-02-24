Vancouver police investigate discovery of woman’s body
VANCOUVER Police are on scene at East 55th Avenue and Argyle Street at the southwest corner of David Thompson Secondary school after the discovery of a woman’s body. Detectives will be attending the location to determine if the death is suspicious.
Today is a professional day, so there are no classes at the school.
Based on the initial information collected at the scene, officers do not believe the public are at risk.
