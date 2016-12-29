Vancouver Police Detective Constable James Fisher charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, obstruction of justice

THE Criminal Justice Branch, Ministry of Justice (CJB) announced on Thursday that criminal charges have been approved against Vancouver Police Detective Constable James Albert Stanley Fisher. At the time of the alleged offences Fisher was working with the Counter Exploitation Unit at the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

The Criminal Code offences include:

* Three counts of sexual exploitation against one individual, from August to December 2015;

* One count of breach of trust by sexually touching a witness in a criminal prosecution, from August to December 2015;

* One count of sexual assault in December 2015; and

* One count of obstructing justice by providing false or misleading information to a Burnaby RCMP officer in November 2016.

Fisher was released on bail Thursday morning and is bound by conditions of release. The next appearance in the case has been scheduled for January 24 at Surrey Provincial Court.

The charges were approved by a senior Crown counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer.

As these matters are now before the court, the CJB said it is unable to release additional information or comment further at this time.

VANCOUVER Police Chief Constable Adam Palmer said in a statement: “Yesterday, a veteran member of the Vancouver Police Department was arrested, following an investigation into criminal allegations. The details I can share with you today are limited as a publication ban is in place and the matter is now before the courts.

“I can tell you that information was received by the Vancouver Police Department in March 2016 that initiated an investigation into the actions of the officer. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was notified of the investigation immediately and was updated on the progress throughout. The investigation focused on the time period between August 2015 and November 2016.

“Today, as a result of that investigation, Crown Counsel has approved six criminal charges against Detective Constable James Fisher:

“Sexual exploitation (three counts), sexual assault, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

“He has been suspended from duty as a result of this investigation.

“It is rare for a VPD officer to be charged with offences such as these, and it is not reflective of the other members of our police department. There is no information to suggest that another officer was involved.

“Every day, our officers are faced with very difficult and challenging situations. Our officers build strong relationships with the community, and they act with integrity, courage, compassion and respect.”