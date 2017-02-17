Vancouver Police ask for public’s help to find injured woman

VANCOUVER Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help find the victim of an assault who may be injured and in need of medical attention.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday (February 17), witnesses reported hearing a woman scream and saw her lying on the ground in south lane of West 10th Avenue near Alder Street. A man was seen repeatedly striking the woman and then pulling her into a vehicle.

Police were called but the vehicle sped off before officers arrived. An extensive search failed to locate the vehicle or occupants.

The victim is described as a white woman in her early 20’s with a slender build and long, straight, platinum blonde hair with bangs. She was wearing a neutral coloured top and a black skirt.

The suspect is described as a well-dressed white man in his 30’s with a medium build. He was clean shaven with slicked back dark hair and was wearing a long black trench coat and blue jeans.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver coloured, luxury model sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.‎