Vancouver Police arrest suspect after three stabbings and an assault (update)

VANCOUVER Police have arrested a suspect after four separate attacks this morning between West Broadway and Cambie Street, and Main Street and East 2nd Avenue.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of West Broadway and Cambie Street, where they located a man who had been stabbed after an altercation.

The suspect fled eastbound to West Broadway and Yukon, where he physically assaulted a second victim. A third person was stabbed a short time later at Quebec and East 4th Avenue, and a fourth victim was stabbed at Main and East 2nd Avenue.

A 33-year-old Vancouver man was located, and arrested nearby without incident. He remains in police custody and is believed to be responsible for all four attacks.

The three stabbing victims remain in hospital in serious condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed any of these assaults and who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call detectives from the Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.