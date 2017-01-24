Vancouver Police appeal to woman who provided first-aid to victim in November stabbing to contact them

VANCOUVER Police investigators announced on Tuesday that they would like to speak with a woman who provided first aid to the victim who was stabbed outside a Halloween celebration at the Plaza of Nations last fall.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on November 1, police received several 9-1-1 calls about two groups of men involved in an altercation at the Plaza of Nations at 750 Pacific Boulevard. Three men suffered serious stab wounds. One of those men, 25-year-old Hansen Jia Chen of Burnaby, died from his injuries.

Before police and paramedics arrived, an unknown woman provided Chen with first-aid near the taxi stand at the front of the plaza. According to witnesses, the woman identified herself as a BCIT nursing practicum student.

Investigators are interested in speaking with the woman as a witness to the incident. So far, they have been unable to identify her, and are appealing through the media in hopes she will come forward and contact detectives at 604-717-2500.

Investigators are again requesting that anyone who may have any cell phone footage showing the area near the Plaza of Nations between 9 p.m. on October 31 and 2 a.m. on November 1 to contact them at 604-717-2500.