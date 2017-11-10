Canadian Patrol Frigate HMCS Vancouver in namesake city for Remembrance Day

VANCOUVER Police Deputy Chief Steve Rai along with some community volunteers were invited on Friday (November 10) for a tour and roundtable discussion with Rear-Admiral Art McDonald, Commander, Maritime Forces Pacific, about the Royal Canadian Navy aboard the Canadian Patrol Frigate HMCS Vancouver. Vancouver Police Detective Constable Terry Parmar was also present. The Ship’s Company of HMCS Vancouver is proudly visiting their namesake city to participate in Remembrance Day activities.

All photos by Sukhwant Singh Dhillon