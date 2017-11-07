Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, of Vancouver charged with second-degree murder in Marpole double homicide

ROCKY Rambo Wei Nam Kam, a 25-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder by Crown Counsel in relation to the murders of Dianna Mah-Jones, 65, and Richard Jones, 68, of Vancouver in September.

Chief Constable Adam Palmer will hold a press conference tomorrow at 2 p.m. to give out more details.

Vancouver Police had on September 29 announced that the victims of the double homicide in a Marpole home were married couple Diana Mah-Jones and Richard Jones.

Police were called to a home on West 64th Avenue near Hudson Street on September 27, around 1:30 p.m., to check on the well-being of the residents. Officers located a man and woman in their 60s deceased inside the home.

Police said that detectives had not yet confirmed if the incident was targeted or random. Police were working to establish a motive in the double homicide and, out of an abundance of caution, reminded the public to be vigilant and report suspicious behaviour to police.

“This investigation is a top priority for the VPD,” said Constable Jason Doucette at the time. “There is nothing so far to suggest this was anything but a random crime. That’s why we are asking the public to look out for one another, and report anything suspicious to 9-1-1.”

Police on the night of September 28 recovered the 2014 white Kia Soul with B.C. licence plate ACK 605 that they had asked the public earlier in the day to help them locate in connection to the double homicide.

The Kia Soul was located parked and unoccupied at around 9:30 p.m., police said. The vehicle was towed by police and detectives were working to determine what role, if any, the Kia may have had in connection to the homicide investigation.

These were Vancouver’s 14th and 15th homicides of 2017.