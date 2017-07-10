THE Vancouver Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a double homicide in a West End apartment building. Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday (July 9), officers were called to 1835 Morton Avenue and located two dead people. The victims were identified as a 57-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both residents of Vancouver.

Investigators have arrested a person of interest, and based on the information collected so far, there is no indication that the public is at risk. All parties are known to each other.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the apartment building, from the afternoon of Saturday (July 8) to the early evening of Sunday (July 9) to contact VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This investigation is ongoing and VPD officers will remain in the area as it continues.