JUST after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted while canvassing door-to-door for donations in the area of Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street.

She was pulled into a residence and groped by an unknown male. The woman fled the home and contacted police.

Vancouver Police said there is no additional information available to share at this time and the investigation is ongoing.