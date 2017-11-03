Vancouver police investigate woman’s death at Spanish Banks

VANCOUVER Police Department are investigating the death of a woman found in medical distress on Friday at 7:30 a.m. near the concession area at Spanish Banks. She was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.

Detectives from VPD’s Major Crime Section have been assigned to assist with the investigation to determine if the death is suspicious.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Spanish Banks this morning who noticed anything suspicious to call 604-717-2500.