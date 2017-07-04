SPEED in excess of 200 kilometers per hour in the early hours of Tuesday morning has the owner of a high-end car facing a court date and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

A West Vancouver Police patrol officer conducting Motor Vehicle Act enforcement on Lions Gate Bridge stopped a driver after hearing a vehicle racing northbound at an extremely high speed. The officer stopped the vehicle at the north end of the bridge after obtaining a speed reading of 210 kilometers per hour.

The posted speed limit on Lions Gate Bridge is 60 kilometers per hour, dropping to 50 kilometers per hour as northbound drivers enter the bridge plaza area and off-ramps.

The vehicle, a 2015 Ferrari 458, was impounded for seven days under Immediate Roadside Prohibition program.

The driver, a 22-year-old West Vancouver resident, was served a Provincial Appearance Notice for a court date in September on Motor Vehicle Act charges of excessive speed and driving without due care and attention.

This was not the first meeting of the driver and the officer. The same officer stopped the driver in April for excessive speed on Lions Gate Bridge.

West Vancouver Police have impounded 95 vehicles for excessive speed so far in 2017.