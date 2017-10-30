Randeep Kang, 27, of Vancouver identified as October 27 homicide victim in Surrey shooting

THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Monday identified last week’s homicide victim in Surrey as Randeep Kang, 27, of Vancouver.

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said: “Mr. Kang was known to police and associated to gang activity. Investigators believe Mr. Kang’s murder was targeted and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.”

On October 27, just before 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of gunfire in the 11300-block of Alpen Place. Emergency first responders found two male victims with gunshot injuries. One of the victims was pronounced dead at scene and the second victim was taken to hospital.

Just after the shooting occurred, Surrey RCMP received a call of a dark-coloured SUV on fire on Wellington Drive, a short distance away from the shooting scene. Investigators believe this vehicle may be related to the homicide and anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely with its partners from the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the B.C. Coroner’s Service to gather evidence.

Jang said: “This was a brazen shooting in a residential neighbourhood and a blatant disregard for the safety of the public. There are people who have information about what happened. I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).