City of Vancouver urges homeowners to make their Empty Homes Tax declaration

EVERY Vancouver residential property owner has been sent instructions on how to make their Empty Homes Tax property status declaration and the City is encouraging residents to declare immediately to avoid unnecessary fines and penalties. Declarations can be made online, in person at City Hall or over the phone by calling 3-1-1.
“The Empty Homes Tax is one of the many tools we’re implementing to address Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. “At a time when we have a near-zero vacancy rate and Vancouverites are struggling to find housing, we cannot sit back as more than 25,000 residential properties sit empty and under-occupied. We would like to urge all homeowners to submit their declarations as soon as possible – it’s a quick and simple process to complete.”
The City is offering a number of support services to assist homeowners through the declaration process, including information sessions at community centres and technical assistance at all Vancouver Public Library locations.
Every owner of residential property in Vancouver is required to submit a declaration by February 2, 2018. Homeowners who fail to declare by the due date will have their properties deemed vacant and will be subject to the Empty Homes Tax at a rate of 1% of the property’s 2017 assessed taxable value, as well as a $250 penalty.
On average, it only takes two minutes to complete the online declaration at vancouver.ca/eht-declare. Residents who would prefer to declare in person may visit City Hall during opening hours to receive assistance from staff.
Homeowners who require translation services can complete their declaration over the phone by calling 3-1-1 and utilizing the City’s call centre translation service. Alternatively, they may give permission for someone to submit their declaration on their behalf.
The City is also inviting homeowners to attend Empty Homes Tax information sessions at select community centres in December and January. Attendees at December sessions will be provided with in depth instructions on how to make a declaration and will have the opportunity to ask questions about the tax and the declaration process.
During January sessions, City staff will be available to assist homeowners to complete their declarations. These sessions have limited seats and must be reserved online atrecreation.vancouver.ca. If community groups are interested in requesting extra sessions they may do so by emailing eht@vancouver.ca.
December Empty Homes Tax information sessions:
Thursday, December 14, 12:30pm – 2:30pm
Sunset Community Centre
6810 Main Street
Friday, December 15, 10:30am – 12:30pm
Hillcrest Centre
4575 Clancy Loranger Way
Friday, December 15, 11am – 1pm
West Point Grey Community Centre
4397 W 2nd Avenue
January Empty Homes Tax information sessions:
Monday, January 8, 10:30am – 12:00pm
Jewish Community Centre
950 W 41st Avenue
Monday, January 8, 11am – 12:30pm
West Point Grey Community Centre
4397 W 2nd Avenue
Tuesday, January 9, 11:15am – 12:45pm
Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre
181 Roundhouse Mews
Wednesday, January 10, 1pm – 2:30pm
False Creek Community Centre
1318 Cartwright Street
Thursday, January 11, 10:30am – 12:30pm
Kerrisdale Community Centre
5851 West Boulevard
Friday, January 12, 11am – 12:30pm
Strathcona Community Centre
601 Keefer Street
Monday, January 15, 1pm – 2:30pm
Renfrew Park Community Centre
2929 E 22nd Avenue
Wednesday, January 17, 1:30pm – 3pm
Douglas Park Community Centre
801 W 22nd Avenue
Friday, January 19, 12:45pm – 2:15pm
Trout Lake Community Centre
3360 Victoria Drive
Housing Vancouver Strategy
The Empty Homes Tax is one of many actions that the City is taking to increase the supply of rental housing and improve housing affordability in Vancouver. On November 29, City Council approved the new Housing Vancouver Strategy. The 10-year strategy proposes a significant increase in housing supply: 72,000 new homes over 10 years, with two-thirds of those homes to be rental. More information on the Housing Vancouver strategy can be found at vancouver.ca/housing.
For more information on the Empty Homes Tax, visit vancouver.ca/eht.