Vancouver Police looking for South Asian suspect in downtown stabbing

VANCOUVER Police are looking for a South Asian suspect following a stabbing just after 2 a.m. on Sunday near a nightclub in the area of Granville and Davie streets in downtown Vancouver.

Police said there was an altercation between two men that led to the stabbing. They found one of the young men suffering from a minor stab wound. He was taken to hospital for treatment and released.

The suspect left the scene before officers could identify him. He is described as a six-foot man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-3321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.