THE City of Vancouver has developed a draft plan for Cambie Corridor Phase 3, a vision that will deliver 11,500 new homes with a focus on rental housing, townhomes, and row houses, in line with the Housing Reset’s emerging directions approved by Council in March.

“The third phase of the Cambie Corridor Plan is the first of many exciting steps that puts the City’s Housing Strategy into action with vision for the neighbourhood that delivers a housing mix that meets peoples’ needs,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson on Monday. “I’ve heard loud and clear that people want a mix of housing – rental, townhomes and row houses – near schools, parks and transit in Vancouver’s low density neighbourhoods; this Plan for the Cambie Corridor provides that and more. City Hall will keep pursuing all options to deliver the right supply of housing as affordably as we can so people who live and work in Vancouver can afford to stay here.”

The plan is the City’s first comprehensive one to introduce below-market rental housing as part of its policies, in addition to social and rental housing. Of the 11,500 new homes planned, more than 4,000 of these are targeted as affordable units (including social and rental units geared to real incomes). The Plan increases family housing and rental options, adds job space and creates better access to transit and public amenities for more Vancouverites in a more complete, vibrant community.

A series of public consultation events this week will give residents the chance to provide feedback on proposed new priorities and actions on housing and future change within the Cambie Corridor that will create opportunities for a variety of new housing.

The City’s new housing priorities – Housing Conversation

As part of the City’s reset of its housing strategy, Vancouver residents are invited to provide feedback to help form an updated 10-year strategy. Residents from across the city, including renters, homeowners, seniors, youth and families, will have the chance to share their views on housing affordability and proposed new priorities and actions which will focus on building the right supply of housing across the city.

The Big Conversation, a public dialogue on the future of housing in Vancouver, will be held on:

Saturday, June 17, 2017, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Centre

4575 Clancy Loranger Way

Register at: vancouver.ca/housing<http:// vancouver.ca/people-programs/ housing-and-homelessness.aspx> (space limited)

Online questionnaires are also available at vancouver.ca/housing<http:// vancouver.ca/housing> for those who can’t attend and for residents who live outside of the City. The deadline to complete the surveys has been extended until June 23.

Staff will report back to City Council in late July with results of the initial public feedback, as well as an update on priority actions. New interim 10-year housing targets will also be proposed to create housing based on what people can afford, in new locations, and in housing forms that meet the needs of our diverse population. These will be refined throughout the fall and will become part of the final Housing Vancouver Strategy.

Cambie Corridor Phase 3

The Cambie Corridor Phase 3 planning program will hold two public open houses to share information and discuss draft plan directions, including a range of options for the Oakridge Municipal Town Centre which show opportunities to add more affordable housing units better matched to real household incomes, and more job space so people can live, work and access daily services within their neighbourhood.

Phase 3 focuses on land use and new affordable housing opportunities for the surrounding neighbourhoods that are within walking distance of public transit. To support future growth, it will also deliver a public benefits strategy to guide the development of community facilities, parks and child care centres in the Corridor and a public realm plan to ensure vibrant public spaces.

Open houses will be held:

Thursday, June 15<http://vancouver.ca/news- calendar/cambie-corridor-open- house-june-15-2017.aspx>, 2017, 4-8 p.m.

Oakridge Centre Auditorium, 650 West 41st Avenue

Saturday, June 17<http://vancouver.ca/news- calendar/43369.aspx>, 2017, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oakridge Centre Auditorium, 650 West 41st Avenue

An online questionnaire will also be available at vancouver.ca/cambiecorridor <http://vancouver.ca/home- property-development/cambie- corridor-plan.aspx>

The first two phases of the Cambie Corridor Plan, which was adopted in 2011, set the vision for key properties along major streets and provided a broad strategy for public benefits and spaces, and neighbourhood energy opportunities.

Learn more at vancouver.ca/cambiecorridor<ht tp://vancouver.ca/home- property-development/cambie- corridor-plan.aspx>