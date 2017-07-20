AFTER completing an inspection of the Balmoral Hotel on July 14 to assess the shoring and stabilization of the building, the City of Vancouver’s Chief Building Official has deemed the building to be stabilized to the City’s satisfaction.

The City said in a press release: “A complete review is now underway by the Sahota family’s hired contractor to assess the necessary work to rehabilitate the hotel. This review involves the removal of most of the building finishes, including drywall and plaster, to review the various structural elements and to allow for an interior assessment of the building to determine the issues and work required. Given the deteriorated conditions of the building, the City anticipates a significant amount of work will be necessary to return this building to the much needed SRO housing stock.”

On June 2, it was determined that structural and fire concerns at the Balmoral constituted unsafe conditions for an occupied building. This was based on independent third-party engineering reviews of the building. An order was issued pursuant to the Vancouver Building Bylaw directing that occupancy of the Balmoral cease as of June 12 and that the repairs be undertaken to ensure that the building does not collapse.

The City of Vancouver and BC Housing secured new homes for over 150 people living at the Balmoral Hotel. BC Housing, Vancouver Coastal Health, and other partners worked alongside the City to secure housing that met the specific needs of each person that was relocated. BC Housing has continued to support the non-profits who are working with former Balmoral tenants, to ensure their housing placements are sustainable long-term.