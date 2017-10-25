Vancouver Whitecaps FC advance to face Seattle Sounders FC in Western Conference Semifinals

VANCOUVER: Vancouver Whitecaps FC have advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second time in three years and will face arch-rivals Seattle Sounders FC in a tantalizing two-leg aggregate series.

The first leg takes place this coming Sunday, October 29 at BC Place. Tickets for the match are on sale now at ticketmaster.ca/whitecapsfc . Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Vancouver earned their place in the Conference Semifinals by winning their first playoff match in the MLS era, defeating San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 at BC Place on Wednesday night.

The second leg of the Conference Semifinal series against Sounders FC will take place on Thursday, November 2 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. All Whitecaps FC matches in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs are broadcast live on TSN and on TSN Radio Vancouver.

The last time that Whitecaps FC made it to the Conference Semifinals was in 2015, as they fell 2-0 on aggregate to Portland Timbers. A crowd of 27,837 packed the lower bowl for the second leg at BC Place.

The other Western Conference semifinal series will see top seed Portland Timbers face the winner of Thursday’s Knockout Round match between Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City.

Should the ‘Caps win their Conference Semifinal series against Seattle, they will advance to the Western Conference Championship series, which will also take place over two legs. The first leg will be on Tuesday, November 21, with the return leg on Thursday, November 30.

MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, December 9 at the home venue of the finalist with the best regular season record.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Western Conference Semifinals

Sunday, October 29 – 5:30 p.m. PT

First Leg – Seattle at Vancouver – BC Place

Thursday, November 2 – kickoff time TBC

Second leg – Vancouver at Seattle – CenturyLink Field

Western Conference Championship

First Leg – Tuesday, November 21

Second Leg – Thursday, November 30

MLS Cup

Saturday, December 9