Vancouver commemorates Remembrance Day

IN honour of our veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of Canada, the City of Vancouver is holding its annual Remembrance Day ceremony and parade at Victory Square on Saturday, November 11.

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade:

When: November 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: Cenotaph at Victory Square on West Hastings Street at West Hastings Street and Cambie Street

Ceremony program

The program begins with a performance by the Vancouver Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande starting at 10 a.m.

At 10:10 a.m. veterans, military marching units and bands will be led to Victory Square by the Vancouver Flag Party for the cenotaph ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m.

Shortly afterward, there will be a combined performance by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and the Regimental Pipes and Drums of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada.

At 11 a.m. the Last Post will be sounded. There will be two minutes of silence, during which a 21-gun salute by the 15th Field Artillery Regiment will be heard from Portside Park. Lament and Rouse will follow. The Royal Canadian Air Force will conduct a fly-past moments later, weather permitting.

The enduring In Flanders Fields will then be sung by the Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande and wreaths will be placed at the Cenotaph.

Parade route

The Remembrance Day parade will begin once the ceremony finishes. Participants will march west along Hastings past the reviewing stand between Homer and Richards, turning right at Richards, east on Cordova, then south on Cambie (Route 2 on the map).

The veterans’ section of the parade will march Route 1, marching west along Hastings Street past the reviewing stand and disperse.

The Remembrance Day Service at Victory Square is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a volunteer group established by the City in the 1940s with the mandate to conduct the November 11 ceremony on behalf of its citizens.

Additional ceremonies throughout Vancouver

Remembrance Day observances will also take place in different communities throughout the city on November 11.

* Memorial South Park Cenotaph

41st Avenue and Windsor Street

10:30 a.m.

* Royal Vancouver Yacht Club

3811 Point Grey Road (can be viewed from Hastings Mill Park)

10:30 a.m.

* Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park

10:40 a.m.

* Grandview Park

1200 block of Commercial Drive

10:45 a.m.

* Crab Park at Portside

10:55 a.m.

* Chinatown Memorial

Keefer at Columbia streets

12:30 p.m.

Free parking for Veterans

Vehicles displaying BC veteran licence plates will be exempt from parking fees for Veterans Week until November 11 at:

* City of Vancouver parking meters;

* EasyPark parkade and surface lots; and

* In all parks and community centres in Vancouver.