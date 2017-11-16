Vancouver City Council approves site for Sunset Seniors’ Centre

BY GREGOR ROBERTSON

Mayor of Vancouver

LAST year, I had the privilege of visiting with the Indo Canadian Seniors Society, celebrate their achievements, and recognize the positive contributions of our community elders. After listening to their concerns, I was proud to support a motion advocating for a new seniors’ centre in the Sunset community and sponsoring a motion allocating $300,000 for City staff to undertake a feasibility study – including site selection and concept design for a new Seniors Centre in South Vancouver.

In October, Vancouver City Council voted to support the development and construction of a 10,000-square-foot Seniors’ Centre located next to the existing Sunset Community Centre. This model is similar to the Killarney Seniors Centre which is anticipated to be completed by March 2018.

Over the next 25 years, not only will the demand for seniors’ facilities increase dramatically but so will our seniors’ population. Vancouver will have an 80% increase of residents aged 65-74 and we expect a 100% increase of residents older than 75. However, of the City’s eight seniors’ facilities, there are only three located in East Vancouver.

Providing greater seniors services is a priority for me and my council and I’m happy we have the support of the neighbourhood . As we pursue cost sharing opportunities with Provincial and Federal governments, I’m glad we have the consistent support of Vancouver South MP Harjit Sajjan. We expect similar support from MLA’s in the new BC government.

Sunset is gaining momentum as a vibrant, diverse, inclusive community, building on a strong history and community foundation. I’m confident that, together, we can find a space that seniors – and the broader community – can be proud of: one that brings families together, keeps seniors close to the amenities and community they cherish, and helps the Sunset community prosper for years to come.