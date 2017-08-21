A charge under the Motor Vehicle Act has now been approved against Yihao Wang, 22, of West Vancouver by Crown Counsel in relation to an excessive speed investigation on Lions Gate Bridge in early July.

A West Vancouver Police patrol officer conducting Motor Vehicle Act enforcement on Lions Gate Bridge early on the morning of July 4 stopped a driver after observing a vehicle racing northbound at extremely high speed and subsequently obtaining a speed reading of 210 kilometers per hour.

The posted speed limit on Lions Gate Bridge is 60 kilometers per hour, dropping to 50 kilometers per hour as northbound drivers enter the bridge plaza area and off-ramps.

Incidentally, the same officer stopped the same driver in April for excessive speed on Lions Gate Bridge.

The vehicle, a 2015 Ferrari 458, was initially impounded for seven days under the Immediate Roadside Prohibition program.

After a review by the BC Superintendent of Motor Vehicles, the vehicle was ordered impounded for 60 days and a 16-month prohibition from driving was imposed.

West Vancouver Police also forwarded a report to Crown Counsel for consideration.

On August 18, following Crown Counsel approval, a charge of excessive speeding was sworn at North Vancouver Provincial Court against Wang.

Wang is scheduled to make a first appearance on September 13 at North Vancouver Provincial Court.