Vancouver Police issue warning after sexual assault in Yaletown

THE Vancouver Police Department are warning the public after a women in her 30s was sexually assaulted early Wednesday morning in Yaletown. Officers believe the suspect ran past witnesses as he fled, and investigators would like to speak with them.

Just after 3 a.m., the woman was walking south on Cambie Street near Expo Boulevard, when she was approached by a man who threw her to ground and sexually assaulted her. A passing driver wasn’t sure what was happening and pulled over, which scared off the suspect, and police were called.

Based on the information collected, investigators believe another person walking on the sidewalk may have seen the suspect as he fled eastbound on Expo Boulevard.

“This person may not even know that an assault had just occurred,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette. “We are hoping that they see this story and contact police immediately.”

The male suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with short black hair, a medium build, and wearing a black hoodie and a dark-coloured backpack.

Investigators from the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of Cambie Street and Expo Boulevard on Wednesday around 3 a.m., or anyone else who may have information about this assault. Please call 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.