VANCOUVER Police Department investigators are asking witnesses to come forward following last week’s murder of 33-year-old Janice Nicole Bryant in East Vancouver.

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, police received reports of shots fired near East 7th Avenue and St. Catherines Street. Officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she died a short time later. No arrests have been made.

“Detectives from our homicide unit have spoken with witnesses who were at the scene,” says VPD’s Constable Jason Doucette. “Based on the information collected, we believe there were others in the area at the time of the shooting, and it’s important they contact us. Even the smallest piece of information could help solve this case.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.