FCA Canada: Ram Unveils Special-edition 2018 Hydro Blue Sport

Windsor, Ontario – Ram recently pulled the wraps off a new, special-edition 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport.

“The custom look and high-impact colours have been well received in the marketplace and this new Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will surely stand out on dealers’ lots and in customers’ driveways,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep & Ram Brands. “Enthusiasts demand that their trucks get noticed and our Ram 1500 Sport lineup delivers a durable, powerful alternative with great visual appeal.”

The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be the final special-edition Sport the Ram brand will offer in the 2017 calendar year. Previously, Ram launched Sublime (Green) and Copper Sport limited-edition trucks earlier this year and an Ignition Orange edition in late 2016.

Special standard features on the Hydro Blue Sport include a black-decaled Sport performance hood, new-for-2018 body-coloured Sport grille with black billet inserts and black R-A-M letter badge, as well as flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging. Black bezel projector headlamps and LED tail lights complement the black body badging.

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport ties the monochromatic exterior theme together with body-coloured front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles. Polished 20-inch wheels are standard.

Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport interior features include blue colour-matched highlight stitching on the instrument panel, heated steering wheel and door trim. Blue Sport embroidery accents the deluxe high-back, black, bucket, heated seats with mesh inserts, while blue Ram’s head logos flank the headrests. Blue anodized surfaces cover the instrument panel bezels, centre console trim and door spears, as well as a new instrument panel badge. A black headliner completes the interior package. Full leather seating and trim is optional.

Optional features include 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, Active Level air suspension, ParkSense and ParkView rear back-up camera.

Production of the uniquely coloured Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be limited to 1,000 trucks in Canada. The Hydro Blue pearl coat paint option is available on Ram 1500 Sport crew cab, short-bed body styles with the 5.7-litre HEMI® V-8.

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Ram indeed, has the has the truck market covered.