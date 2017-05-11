New Delhi (PTI): When the 23rd Madame Tussauds wax museum opens to public later this year, the audience will be transported back in time to 1983, the year India won its first Cricket World Cup tournament under Kapil Dev’s captaincy.

The 58-year-old Indian cricket legend today unveiled his first-ever wax figure here, which will be among other such figures of sports icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi and David Beckham.

“I’m honoured to get my wax figure among such icons of the nation at Madame Tussauds Delhi. Receiving this at the age of 58 motivates me as an individual to evolve more,” Kapil said.

Sculpted in the iconinc bowling pose of the former Indian captain, the wax figure, which has been crafted from over 300 measurements and photographs, is reminiscent of India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup tournament.

“The whole process of making of my figure by Madame Tussauds has been an exciting journey, and I am fascinated to see the intrinsic details beautifully captured.

“I wish Madame Tussauds the best of wishes for the great job that they are putting in. I am also excited to see my figure at the upcoming attraction,” the cricketer said.

Managed by Merlin Entertainments, Madame Tussauds in Delhi will have over 50 wax figures of famous personalities from sports, cinema, politics, history and music.

“We are extremely thrilled to be unveiling Mr Kapil Dev’s figure in Delhi. Madame Tussauds is renowned all over the world for immortalising icons from every sphere; for their fans to be able to admire the exquisite artwork captured forever.

“Kapil Dev is a global icon and it goes without saying that his figure will bring fans from across the globe to capture memories with him,” Anshul Jain, general manager and director at Merlin Entertainments India, said.