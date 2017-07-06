THE City of Surrey has equipped several local parks with ‘Live 5-2-1-0 Playboxes’ which are secure storage boxes filled with sports and play equipment available for community access and use. The goal of the initiative is to encourage physical activity and promote outdoor play among park users.

Seven parks currently host playboxes: Holly Park, Bridgeview Community Centre Park, Starr Park, Maple Green Park, Bakerview Park, T.E. Scott Park and Panorama Village Park. Four more parks (Guildford Heights Park, Hjorth Road Park, Hawthorne Park and Hummingbird Park) will receive playboxes in July which was made possible through funding from United Way Avenues of Change. These new locations will be staffed help lead children in fun and educational activities.

The ‘Live 5-2-1-0 Playboxes’ are in partnership with SCOPE, a BC Children’s Hospital’s initiative which seeks to promote healthy weights among children. SCOPE endorses the evidence-based ‘5-2-1-0’ message – eat ‘5’ servings of fruit and vegetables each day, no more than ‘2’ hours of screen time, play actively at least ‘1’ hour, and choose ‘0’ sugary drinks a day – as simple, easy-to-follow guidelines for making healthy lifestyle choices.

Free access to the playboxes is available by registering online at [email protected] or by phone at 604-501-5100. A lock code will be shared with participants. Play equipment is returned to the playbox after each use to make it available for other users. To find out more, visit www.surrey.ca/playbox