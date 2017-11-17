Trade mission to India unleashes new partnerships between Indian and Canadian businesses

FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE Champagne, Minister of International Trade, Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, on Friday concluded a trade mission to India aimed at showcasing the Canadian talent and technologies shaping tomorrow’s economy. Some 120 representatives from more than 85 Canadian companies participated in the trade mission. More than 300 meetings in total were facilitated over the week to enhance Canada-India commercial relations. These included 200 business-to-business meetings surrounding India’s 23rd Technology Summit, held in New Delhi, as well as numerous high-level interactions with Indian ministers and chief ministers in five cities. During their mission, the ministers opened doors for Canadian businesses of all sizes seeking to partner with Indian companies and helped to support growth opportunities in a variety of fields, including advanced manufacturing, transportation, health, technology and the digital economy. The ministers highlighted the government’s commitment to diversity and the untapped potential of Canada’s people-to-people ties by engaging with Canadian and Indian female business leaders and small-business owners.

“India is a vibrant market that offers boundless opportunities for Canadian companies looking to diversify into the Asia-Pacific region. This historic trade mission to India allowed Canadian companies to share their expertise and take advantage of multiple networking and partnership development opportunities. By deepening Canada’s trade and investment ties with India, we are helping our businesses succeed in creating more jobs, prospects and growth for our middle class,” said Champagne.

“Canada and India share values that are the very foundation of successful trading relationships. Our mutual appreciation for a diverse and inclusive economy will facilitate growth and prosperity for our respective countries. Supporting innovation and strengthening our relationships with global partners will diversify markets, expand industries and promote investment. Canada is home to a strong, hardworking and diversified labour force. Fuelling innovation and encouraging global investment in Canada are important steps that will create more jobs and grow our middle class,” said Bains.

“When it comes to innovation, Canada and India are not only world leaders, but also ideal trading partners. Modern trends in technology and in society are changing how people and goods travel. This week, I witnessed first-hand how shared best practices, collaborative ideas and cooperation on transportation issues will help Canadian companies enhance private sector opportunities in India. Ultimately, this will improve lives and allow Canada to trade more efficiently with our international partners,” said Garneau

Quick Facts