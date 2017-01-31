‘United Sikhs’ warn about devastating implications of rhetoric behind President Trump’s travel ban for minority groups at airport checks

THE United Sikhs organization says that the rhetoric behind President Trump’s travel ban could have devastating implications for minority groups who pass through TSA (U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration) checkpoints.

One of their clients, Tanvir Singh, has already been facing endless public humiliation and unwarranted TSA screening because of his turban and Sikh affiliation.

Tanvir Singh is a Sikh American citizen who lives in Seattle. He is regularly searched, denied his constitutional rights and forced to miss flights when he travels because of exaggerated, unfettered TSA screening and search practices.

The harassment started in 2011, post 9/11. He recounts as many as six times in which exaggerated screening has caused him to miss his flight.

Despite repeated requests, TSA agents have failed to inform him on why it needs to search him and his family repeatedly or if there is anything he can do to stop or fix the problem.

In one instance, while returning from Canada, his family was picked for random screening at the border protection line, where they were interviewed and searched. This lasted six hours. During this time, agents refused to allow his wife to retrieve milk for their then-six-month-old son and would not provide water for his then-four-year-old daughter, who began vomiting during this screening.

When he traveled to New York recently, he was searched at the airline counter, at the TSA checkpoint, and again as he went to board the plane. He was again searched at the connecting flight, at checkpoint and at the gate. No reasons were ever given why.

Tanvir Singh was also fingerprinted on one instance, but no charges were brought against him.

On a return trip from Washington DC to Seattle, he recalls having his turban removed, searched, being patted down and sent through the screener multiple times. He was then sent to a room with six to seven agents. One of whom requested to “touch his turban.”

The turban is one of five articles of faith worn by an initiated Sikh. Despite Tanvir Singh’s respectful request to remove his own turban, the agents removed it from his head while laughing and mocking him. He not only missed his flight this day but spent 14 hours at the airport as a result of this unwarranted detention and search.

Through its legal arm, the United Sikhs organization, is currently representing Tanvir Singh. United Sikhs is an international United Nations-affiliated, not-for-profit, civil rights organization, and is advocating to get to the bottom of why they are subjecting him to this harassment.

Tanvir Singh says: “My family has been searched so often they do not want to fly. My kids have even refused a trip to Disney Land as it would require a flight from Seattle to LA.”

He adds: “It’s heart-breaking. This is a country built by immigrants. We come here to work hard. I’m attending the rallies in Seattle. I support the movement against the ban because this ban will not solve the problem.

“I see how people are being treated at port of entries. How they are being harassed. We have to find a new approach. You cannot harass our own citizens. You cannot continue to abuse your powers to harass the innocent.

“It’s going to be a mess. I have friends that travel to and from India frequently because they have family there. I’ve talked to them they are scared about what will happen to them. Will they be stuck and unable to see their families? Will they be harassed and discriminated against too because of this Muslim ban? It’s wrong!

This Tanvir Singh’s advice to Muslima, immigrants, Sikhs, refugees and other travelers who have or may face harassment as a result of the Trump administration’s travel ban: “Be vigilant. Discuss your trip with your lawyers. If you face harassment, contact United Sikhs, which monitors and provides legal counsel for those who face harassment and discrimination – regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.”

Wanda Sanchez Day, attorney, National Legal Director, International Civil and Human Rights Advocacy, United Sikhs, notes: “This latest federal immigration policy requires us to speak out against the ideas embodied in these laws. We condemn the ideas embodied in the Executive Order issued by Donald Trump on January 27, 2017. It is a setback to progress that has been made on civil and human rights in the United States.

“Our laws should not deny others the dream of equality and freedom. Laws should not be used as weapons against civilians in a military conflict or target those who are most vulnerable as scapegoats. We will continue fighting for Mr. Singh and anyone else who feels their rights are being infringed upon. We stand for equality, regardless of national origin, religion or race.

“The implication of this policy is that Americans appear to forego our democratic principles when they appear not to suit us. We reject that notion and stand in solidarity with all refugees, U.S. citizens and residents and the families that are harmed by this Executive Order.”