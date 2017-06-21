AN unidentified male found in a burned vehicle on the Cheekye Forest Road just north of Squamish on June 14 was murdered, say police.

“Due to the difficulty of fire investigations and the suspicious nature of the incident IHIT [Integrated Homicide Investigation Team] was engaged from the onset,” said Cpl. Sascha Banks. “It has now been determined the male’s death was a homicide and IHIT has taken conduct of the file in conjunction with the Squamish RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service.”

The burned vehicle was determined to be a 2000 red GMC Yukon XL. IHIT is requesting anyone with information about the male or the vehicle to contact them. As well, they are asking for information from anyone who saw any suspicious activity on the Cheekye Forest Road between June 13 and June 14.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and the risk to the public, if any, has yet to be determined. When more details are gathered and if there is a need to notify the public, a media release will be provided.

Those with information are asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected] Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).