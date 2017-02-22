UBC and University of Washington to announce research partnership funded by Microsoft
UNIVERSITY of British Columbia President Santa J. Ono, University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce, and Microsoft President Brad Smith will announce Cascadia Urban Analytics Cooperative, a data science partnership funded by a significant donation from Microsoft on Thursday.
